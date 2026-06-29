900-plus Americans head to Israel to compete in 2026 Maccabiah Games

Maccabi USA is sending a 903-member USA delegation to Israel this summer for the 2026 Maccabiah Games, bringing together athletes, coaches, managers, medical professionals, volunteers and student journalists from 40 states for what will be the largest gathering of the global Jewish community in Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.



The Games were postponed a year after the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran in June 2025. That they are happening now—with regional tensions lingering and antisemitism rising worldwide—makes the decision of nearly 900 American Jews to travel to Israel this summer a statement in itself: a visible, joyful act of Jewish pride and solidarity with Israel at a moment when showing up matters.



“There has not been a more important time in recent memory to unite the Jewish community in America and around the world,” said Donald Kent, president of the Board of Maccabi USA. “We need something that we can all celebrate together and be proud of. The Maccabiah, often called the Jewish Olympics, has brought Jews together through sport every four years since 1932. This summer, gathering once again in Israel is a powerful reminder of our shared history, our resilience and our future.”



For the USA delegation, the journey reflects years of preparation, anticipation and commitment—from first-time junior athletes fulfilling lifelong dreams to veteran competitors returning to Israel decades after their first Maccabiah.

Maccabi uniform. Credit: Courtesy of Maccabi USA.

USA athletes, from 14 to 87, represent communities across the board. This delegation represents the diversity, strength and spirit of American Jewish life while reaffirming Maccabi USA’s mission to connect communities through athletics, leadership and cultural exchange.

The 860-member delegation includes 386 Junior athletes, 148 Open athletes and 156 Masters athletes competing across 25 sports and 75 teams. Athletes hail from metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as distinctive communities like Marfa, Texas, and Laramie, Wyo., with the largest state delegations coming from California, New York and Florida.

The delegation also includes the newly created Under-15 division, made possible after Maccabi World Union introduced an additional junior age division following the postponement of the Games.



Among the delegation are Maccabi USA’s youngest athlete, born in 2012, and its oldest, born in 1939; returning Maccabiah medalists; former Olympic and Paralympic medalists; multigenerational families participating side by side; athletes whose lives were directly impacted by Oct. 7; and athletes competing in their first international competition. Many waited an additional year after last summer’s postponement to take the field.

“Our over 900 athletes, coaches, journalists and volunteers are telling the world that American Jews stand with Israel, and that we will keep showing up with our families, our flags and our love of our homeland, no matter what. Our delegation represents the strength, diversity and spirit of American Jewish life, and we are proud to create opportunities that connect these world-class athletes to Israel, to one another and to the global Jewish community,” said Marshall Einhorn, CEO of Maccabi USA.

“The friendships, memories, and experiences they will take home will last far beyond the Games themselves,” he added. “This is the essence of Judaism: resilience, commitment to our community and love of Israel.”



Beyond the competition itself, Maccabi USA is using the 2026 Games to expand programs that strengthen Jewish identity and develop future leaders.



Fans around the world can follow the USA delegation throughout the Games through Maccabi Media’s original reporting, livestreams and feature coverage, as well as daily broadcasts on Jewish Broadcasting Service.



See Maccabi Media’s coverage at: maccabiusa.com/maccabi-media-2025-maccabiah. A full competition schedule can be found at: www.maccabiah.com/sport/sports.