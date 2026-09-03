Manischewitz introduces new products for Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah invites families to slow down, gather around the table and reconnect with the traditions that matter most. Beginning at sundown on Friday, Sept. 11, and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 13, the Jewish New Year is a celebration of reflection, gratitude, forgiveness, hope and new beginnings.

For more than 135 years, one thing has remained constant at countless holiday tables: foods associated with Jewish heritage and tradition. This year, Manischewitz, a Jewish heritage food brand, is celebrating Rosh Hashanah with a simple message, “Back to Basics,” encouraging families to rediscover the recipes, flavors and traditions passed down through generations.

Whether preparing a grandmother’s treasured noodle kugel, serving classic gefilte fish, dipping crisp apples into honey, preparing tzimmes, soup or rugelach or introducing children to family recipes for the very first time, these familiar dishes do more than nourish; they preserve memories, celebrate heritage and create traditions that will be passed from one generation to the next.

“Rosh Hashanah reminds us that while every year brings new beginnings, our strongest connections are rooted in tradition,” said Talia Sabag, marketing manager for Manischewitz. “Our “Back to Basics” items celebrate the timeless foods, recipes and rituals that have united Jewish families for generations. These products and dishes tell our stories, honor our heritage and create the memories our children and grandchildren will carry forward.”

Every food traditionally served during Rosh Hashanah carries special meaning, expressing hopes and blessings for the year ahead while connecting today’s celebrations with centuries of Jewish tradition.

Newest products in the Rosh Hashanah lineup:

Tzimmes for the holiday table: New this year is Manischewitz Heat & Serve Sweet Carrot Tzimmes (SRP $4.99), slow-cooked with carrots, dried fruit and sweetness. Tzimmes has long symbolized abundance, prosperity and hopes for a fruitful new year. Its place on the Rosh Hashanah table reflects the holiday’s enduring message of optimism, blessings and gratitude.

Fresh from the oven: Adding something new while honoring tradition, Manischewitz Frozen Rugelach (SRP $8.99). Flaky, tender and ready to bake, these classic pastries make it easy to serve warm, bakery-style desserts throughout the holiday weekend as family and friends gather to celebrate another year together.

Homemade soup line: The Manischewitz Homemade Soup Line features ready-to-serve soups inspired by traditional Jewish soup recipes.

Building on the legacy of Manischewitz soup mixes, broths and matzo balls, the shelf-stable soups are packaged in 24-ounce glass jars (SRP $9.99) and feature slow-simmered recipes inspired by traditional comfort foods.

The collection includes seven classic varieties:

● Clear Chicken Broth - A savory golden broth that can be served as a starter or used as the foundation for homemade meals.

● Chicken Noodle Soup - A family favorite featuring tender noodles in rich chicken broth.

● Chicken Matzo Ball Soup - The Jewish classic combining flavorful broth with soft, fluffy matzo balls.

● Tomato & Rice Soup - A hearty soup balancing sweet tomato flavor with tender rice.

● Split Pea Soup - Thick with classic homestyle flavor.

● Bubby’s Vegetable Soup - A medley of vegetables inspired by traditional homemade family recipes.

● Mushroom Barley Soup - Mushroom and barley soup in a savory broth.

Other traditional favorites:

The sweetest tradition: One of Rosh Hashanah’s most cherished customs is dipping crisp apples into Manischewitz Honey (SRP $7.49), symbolizing wishes for a sweet, healthy and prosperous new year. Beyond this ritual, honey adds warmth and sweetness to holiday baking, glazes, desserts, teas and family recipes throughout the season.

The sweetness continues with Manischewitz Apple Butter (SRP $7.49), whose rich apple flavor complements the season’s celebration of harvest and abundance. Whether spread over fresh challah, folded into baked goods or enjoyed alongside the holiday meal, it brings the flavors of autumn to the table.

The holiday’s first course: No traditional Ashkenazi Rosh Hashanah table feels complete without Manischewitz Gefilte Fish (24 ounces; SRP $9.99), a longstanding holiday culinary tradition. Served chilled with Manischewitz Horseradish (SRP $3.49), the classic pairing balances sweetness with spice while honoring generations of Jewish heritage. For many families, this familiar first course signals that the holiday has begun, bringing back memories of parents, grandparents and celebrations shared around the family table.

Use your noodle: Manischewitz Egg Noodles (SRP $3.99), an essential ingredient found in countless family recipes passed down through generations. Available in a variety of traditional cuts—including fine, medium, wide and extra wide—these egg noodles can be used in homemade chicken soup, classic noodle kugel, baked casseroles, hearty side dishes and more.

Get inspired with these two recipes by chef Sarah D on kosher.com: Apple Cranberry Noodle Kugel with Lotus Crumble and Hot Deli Cabbage Noodles.

Together, these foods tell the story of Rosh Hashanah itself—a holiday rooted in gratitude, faith, family, renewal and hope for the year ahead.

From the first taste of gefilte fish and horseradish to warm rugelach fresh from the oven, every dish becomes part of a celebration that connects generations.

This Rosh Hashanah, Manischewitz invites families everywhere to embrace “Back to Basics”—not simply by serving traditional holiday favorites, but by celebrating the moments that matter most. Because long after the meal is over, it is the laughter around the table, the stories shared and the recipes lovingly passed from one generation to the next that become the traditions of the Jewish New Year.

For recipes, entertaining ideas and holiday inspiration, visit: www.manischewitz.com

For more recipes, photos, interviews and product samples, contact: Stacey Bender, sbender@bendergrouppr.com.