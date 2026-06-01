Jerusalem real estate boom showcased in New York for thousands of American Jews

A “Moving Up to Jerusalem” real estate and investment fair recently transformed Midtown Manhattan into a major development hub for New York’s Jewish community.

The Israeli Building Center, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Development Authority, as well as the Eden and Moriah companies, hosted the first-time event, which highlighted construction and urban renewal efforts, positioning Israel’s capital as a strategic destination for Jews worldwide.

Thousands of attendees met directly with developers on May 28-29 to explore various real estate projects currently being built throughout the city.

One of the fair’s key innovations was “Expert Boulevard,” a dedicated advisory area that provided visitors with comprehensive professional guidance. Services ranged from financial analyses by appraisers and attorneys, to architectural consultation, immigration assistance and communal integration support.

Alongside some 40 leading Israeli real estate companies, including Azorim, Avisror, Ashtrom and Tidhar, showcasing their flagship projects in Jerusalem, attendees also heard a keynote lecture by futurist professor David Passig on Israel’s future and Jerusalem’s central role as a national anchor.

It all culminated in a gala evening attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; city engineer Yoel Even; Israel Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis; and NBA star Deni Avdija.

Lion detailed the city’s momentum: It has tripled the number of building permits issued and is advancing tens of thousands of housing units. During the event, he also presented Avdija with a special recognition award for serving as an exceptional ambassador for Israel.

The strong turnout comes amid growing interest in immigration to Israel, with approximately one-fifth of American Jews reportedly considering the move seriously, driven largely by local tax policies and the troubling rise in antisemitism.

Eran Rolles, chairman of the Israeli Builders Center, said that “every Jew in the world has two homes: the home where they live and Jerusalem. Our goal is to make that second home an accessible reality.”