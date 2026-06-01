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Iran suspends US talks over Israeli operations in Lebanon

Tehran stated that it has halted indirect negotiations with Washington, arguing that Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon violates the terms of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

June 1, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli soldiers inside Southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers inside Southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Ayal Margolin/Flash90
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

Iran has suspended indirect communications and negotiations with the United States, citing Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon, according to Iranian state-affiliated media reports.

The update followed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s warning on Monday that a ceasefire between Iran and the United States applies to “all fronts, including Lebanon,” and that Israeli actions there constitute a violation of the truce.

“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts,” Araghchi wrote.

Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported that Tehran’s negotiating team is suspending “discussions and exchanges of texts through intermediaries” because Lebanon was among the conditions tied to the ceasefire and those terms have now been breached.

According to the report, Iranian officials are demanding “the immediate halt to the aggressive and brutal operations of the Zionist regime’s army in Gaza and Lebanon, and the necessity of the regime’s complete withdrawal from the occupied areas in Lebanon, have been emphasized by Iranian officials and negotiators, and as long as Iran’s and the resistance’s stance on this matter is not satisfied, there will be no dialogue.”

Tasnim further claimed that Iran and its allies are considering additional measures, including maintaining the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and activating pressure points along other strategic waterways, such as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, “as part of their agenda to punish the Zionists and their supporters.”

“Iran has repeatedly demonstrated that it views ceasefires not as an end to conflict, but as opportunities to regroup, rearm and prepare for the next round of fighting,” Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS. The Iranian regime’s “latest threats against Israel following Israeli warnings ahead of planned strikes in Hezbollah-controlled areas of Beirut further reflect Iran’s sensitivity to losses suffered by its proxies.”

The reports came as the Israel Defense Forces announced that troops had captured the strategic Beaufort Ridge near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, marking Israel’s deepest incursion into the country since 2000. The military said the operation was aimed at degrading Hezbollah infrastructure and removing threats to northern Israeli communities.

The IDF also announced that it eliminated Hezbollah missile-array commander Mohammed Mousa Mteirek in the Nabatieh area on Sunday.

Iran Hezbollah
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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