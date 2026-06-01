Amid Iran talks, Trump says Israel to halt Beirut troop move, Hezbollah to stop fire

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Israel has halted plans to send troops toward Beirut and that Hezbollah has agreed to stop attacks on Israel following separate contacts with both sides.

The announcement came after Iranian officials said Tehran had suspended negotiations with Washington until a full ceasefire is reached in Lebanon. Trump wrote that he held a “very productive” call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that “there will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way have already been turned back.”

Trump also said he communicated with Hezbollah through intermediaries and that the Iranian-backed terror group agreed to halt hostilities.

“All shooting will stop,” Trump wrote. “Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.” He added that talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran were continuing “at a rapid pace.”

The remarks followed a day of heightened tensions after Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s southern suburbs and Hezbollah launched attacks into northern Israel.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Home Front Command issued precautionary directives for communities along the Lebanese border after identifying launches from Lebanon toward the confrontation line.