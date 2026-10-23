Jewish Futures to explore how AI and a changing world could reshape Jewish education

As artificial intelligence and other technologies rapidly transform how young people learn and understand the world, The Jewish Education Project will bring together Jewish educators and thought leaders for Jewish Futures 2026: Becoming Tomorrow’s Educators, a conference focused on what it will take to educate the next generation.

On Monday, Oct. 26, at Temple Emanu-El in New York City, Jewish Futures 2026 will invite educators to consider how their roles must evolve as the ways people learn, connect and find meaning change. The conference will also explore what is so essential about the role of Jewish education that it should endure regardless of technological or societal change. During the interactive “Tzomet Games: Shaping the Jewish Future,” participants will put these questions into practice, working in teams to confront possible scenarios for Jewish life in 2050, identify emerging challenges and opportunities and think about how they can help shape the Jewish future.

“We are living through extraordinary changes in how young people encounter information and make meaning,” said Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath, senior director of knowledge, ideas and learning at The Jewish Education Project. “Jewish education cannot simply react to those changes after they happen. Our responsibility is to help educators understand what is coming, experiment with new possibilities and also identify the deeply human elements of education that technology can never replace. Jewish Futures is about giving educators the opportunity to help shape that future rather than simply adjust to it.”

The conference will open with a keynote from Sam Glassenberg, a technology entrepreneur whose career has spanned video games, artificial intelligence, neuroscience and medicine. Today, Glassenberg’s work encompasses AI research, genetics and game development. He leads emerging healthtech initiatives at Sheba Medical Center in Israel and previously served as CEO of Tel Aviv-based FTX Games and founded Level Ex, which developed video game technology for medical training.

In his keynote, “The Jewish Neuron at Play: What Games and AI Can Teach Us about Learning, Identity, and Our Kids’ Future,” Glassenberg will examine what Jewish educators can learn from systems designed to capture and sustain young people’s attention. Drawing on game design, neuroscience and his work with AI, he will explore how games teach through challenge, feedback and reward—and how emerging AI tools are creating new ways to investigate Jewish history and identity, from the Cairo Geniza to the Jewish genome.

The conference will conclude with Shoshana Bloom, an ICF PCC-certified coach, facilitator and speaker whose work focuses on burnout, overwhelm, impostor syndrome and procrastination. In an interactive closing session titled “Educators Assemble!” Bloom will help participants identify their individual strengths, understand how those strengths complement those of other educators and translate the day’s exploration of the future into concrete next steps.

The annual Jewish Futures Conference brings new ideas and perspectives into Jewish education and encourages educators to consider new approaches. This year’s conference reflects The Jewish Education Project’s broader work to help educators respond to a rapidly changing world and actively shape the future of Jewish learning.

Jewish Futures 2026: Becoming Tomorrow’s Educators will take place on Monday, Oct. 26, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El in New York City.

For more information and registration, visit: Jewish Futures 2026.