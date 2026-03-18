The Jewish Education Project’s mission is to inspire and empower educators to create transformative Jewish experiences. For more than 100 years, it has been supporting educators to build strong Jewish communities. Originally the Board of Jewish Education, the project has become a national center for learning. It leads in incubating and developing innovative new models in the field and provides professional development and resources to educators in early-childhood centers, congregations, day schools and yeshivahs, youth programs and emerging spaces.