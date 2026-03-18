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The Jewish Education Project

The Jewish Education Project’s mission is to inspire and empower educators to create transformative Jewish experiences. For more than 100 years, it has been supporting educators to build strong Jewish communities. Originally the Board of Jewish Education, the project has become a national center for learning. It leads in incubating and developing innovative new models in the field and provides professional development and resources to educators in early-childhood centers, congregations, day schools and yeshivahs, youth programs and emerging spaces.
Awardees Charmaine D. Rice and Matt Fieldman running a program. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Announcing the ‘Shine a Light on Antisemitism Civic Courage’ awardees
Nine categories of recognition recognize those who take bold action against antisemitism through education, advocacy and community building.
Jan. 1, 2026
Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin Speak With Jewish Education Project
The Wire
Jewish Education Project CEO hosts talk with parents of Hersh-Goldberg Polin on hope and transformation
“We’re in a real Chanukah moment because we are asking ourselves who we are, who we want to be and what we want to project to the world,” said Rachel Goldberg-Polin.
Dec. 9, 2025
Jewish Education Project
The Wire
The Jewish Education Project’s spring event inspires a call to action
More than 400 guests participate in event focused on the future of Jewish and Israel education amid challenges and opportunities.
Jun. 5, 2025
classroom
The Wire
Five innovative educators win Jewish Education Project award
2025 Robert M. Sherman Young Pioneers Award recipients work in numerous educational settings.
Apr. 29, 2025
The Jewish Education Project technology
The Wire
AI interactive workshop held for Jewish day school educators
The Jewish Education Project hosted the hands-on training for New York teachers that focused on using tools like ChatGPT in the classroom.
Apr. 1, 2025
Jewish early childhood educators conference
The Wire
Jewish early-childhood educators gather at conference
Hosted by the Jewish Education Project and the Jewish Early Childhood Association, conference focused on building skills to deliver personalized learning.
Mar. 25, 2025
Betsy Stone
The Wire
The Jewish Education Project conference highlights mental-health challenges faced by teens
The keynote address focused on how families can find balance in their relationship with technology for the benefit of our teens and ourselves.
Mar. 12, 2025
The Jewish Education Project teaching in a post-Oct. 7th world
The Wire
Jewish educators convene on teaching in a post-Oct. 7 world
Goal was to equip Jewish educators with the tools and knowledge to teach about Israel, Jewish pride, peoplehood and antisemitism.
Dec. 9, 2024
Jewish Education Project Day of Learning
The Wire
Jewish educators gather for full-day program focused on diverse learners
The annual “Day of Learning” brought together Judaic and general studies educators from schools in Manhattan, Queens and Long Island, N.Y., and an infusion of innovation to the program.
Nov. 11, 2024
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