From Oct. 7 to the runway: University of Haifa fashion graduates showcase resilience

The University of Haifa’s Fashion Design Department presented 25 graduate runway collections created by students whose studies were profoundly shaped by the aftermath of Oct. 7 and the war that followed. The collections explore themes of identity, resilience, memory, loss and cultural heritage, demonstrating how a new generation of Israeli designers transformed lived experiences into powerful works of contemporary fashion.

The collections represent the culmination of four years of study in the University of Haifa’s Fashion Design program. The program combines professional training with academic research. It offers joint courses with leading universities around the world, alongside an international residency program that exposes students to diverse approaches to design.

This year’s collections transformed personal and collective experiences into thoughtful fashion statements, demonstrating the power of clothing as a medium for storytelling, reflection and cultural dialogue. The runway reflected the creative direction of a new generation of Israeli fashion designers, as well as the complex reality in which these designers developed their creative voices.

The runway show also marked an important milestone for the department, two years after its merger with WIZO’s Academy of Design. By combining WIZO’s Academy of Design with the University of Haifa’s research-driven academic environment, the merger has expanded opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration while strengthening the program’s artistic excellence and creative ambition.

A design from University of Haifa fashion design graduate Noor Elhuda Deeb’s final collection, featured in the Class of 2026 graduate runway show. Photo by Yossi Karsu.

The Class of 2026 began its studies before the events of Oct. 7 and the war profoundly influenced the students’ creative processes. Some students were called up for reserve military service, others were displaced from their homes and some experienced personal loss. These experiences were translated into distinctive designs, expressed through materials, silhouettes, color palettes and craftsmanship.

“This year’s graduating collections represent the remarkable work of the University of Haifa’s Fashion Design Department, created from within a complex reality and shaped by a period of change and uncertainty,” says Rachel Getz-Solomon. “The projects reflect the unique strengths of our program, where fashion is not only a profession but also a medium for exploration and expression. Through the body, garment, fabric and material, our graduates present fashion as a broad field of research, cultural interpretation and critical thinking.”

Several students drew inspiration from their personal backgrounds, including Bedouin, Druze, Georgian, Romanian and Ethiopian heritage, reinterpreting traditions through contemporary fashion.

Throughout their studies, the graduating designers were guided by three leading Israeli fashion designers: Golan Taub, Shahar Avnet and Aharon Ganish.

The event was attended by Haifa mayor Yona Yahav, University of Haifa president Professor Gur Alroey, dean of the School of Design Professor Leah Perez and head of the Fashion Design Department Getz-Solomon.