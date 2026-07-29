More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

From Oct. 7 to the runway: University of Haifa fashion graduates showcase resilience

The Class of 2026 graduate runway show featured 25 collections created by emerging designers, reflecting personal stories, cultural heritage and the impact of recent events on a new generation of Israeli fashion designers.

University of Haifa
A design from University of Haifa fashion design
A design from University of Haifa fashion design graduate Dania Hbeish’s final collection, featured in the Class of 2026 graduate runway show. Photo by Yossi Karsu.
(July 29, 2026 / University of Haifa)

The University of Haifa’s Fashion Design Department presented 25 graduate runway collections created by students whose studies were profoundly shaped by the aftermath of Oct. 7 and the war that followed. The collections explore themes of identity, resilience, memory, loss and cultural heritage, demonstrating how a new generation of Israeli designers transformed lived experiences into powerful works of contemporary fashion.

The collections represent the culmination of four years of study in the University of Haifa’s Fashion Design program. The program combines professional training with academic research. It offers joint courses with leading universities around the world, alongside an international residency program that exposes students to diverse approaches to design.

This year’s collections transformed personal and collective experiences into thoughtful fashion statements, demonstrating the power of clothing as a medium for storytelling, reflection and cultural dialogue. The runway reflected the creative direction of a new generation of Israeli fashion designers, as well as the complex reality in which these designers developed their creative voices.

The runway show also marked an important milestone for the department, two years after its merger with WIZO’s Academy of Design. By combining WIZO’s Academy of Design with the University of Haifa’s research-driven academic environment, the merger has expanded opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration while strengthening the program’s artistic excellence and creative ambition.

A design from the University of Haifa fashion design
A design from University of Haifa fashion design graduate Noor Elhuda Deeb’s final collection, featured in the Class of 2026 graduate runway show. Photo by Yossi Karsu.

The Class of 2026 began its studies before the events of Oct. 7 and the war profoundly influenced the students’ creative processes. Some students were called up for reserve military service, others were displaced from their homes and some experienced personal loss. These experiences were translated into distinctive designs, expressed through materials, silhouettes, color palettes and craftsmanship.

“This year’s graduating collections represent the remarkable work of the University of Haifa’s Fashion Design Department, created from within a complex reality and shaped by a period of change and uncertainty,” says Rachel Getz-Solomon. “The projects reflect the unique strengths of our program, where fashion is not only a profession but also a medium for exploration and expression. Through the body, garment, fabric and material, our graduates present fashion as a broad field of research, cultural interpretation and critical thinking.”

Several students drew inspiration from their personal backgrounds, including Bedouin, Druze, Georgian, Romanian and Ethiopian heritage, reinterpreting traditions through contemporary fashion.

Throughout their studies, the graduating designers were guided by three leading Israeli fashion designers: Golan Taub, Shahar Avnet and Aharon Ganish.

The event was attended by Haifa mayor Yona Yahav, University of Haifa president Professor Gur Alroey, dean of the School of Design Professor Leah Perez and head of the Fashion Design Department Getz-Solomon.

University of Haifa
About & contact the publisher
University of Haifa University of Haifa
University of Haifa is a world-class university dedicated to academic excellence and social responsibility. The university expands educational opportunities and upward mobility for all members of society, secures and stabilizes the north of the country, and serves as an example of tolerance and coexistence in Israel and the entire region.
EXPLORE JNS
The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, separating Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south), Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team/NASA.
U.S. News
US sanctions firms accused of helping Iran extort ships in Strait of Hormuz
“The United States will not allow Iran to hold global commerce hostage or use international shipping to finance the IRGC’s terrorism, aggression and repression,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, government ministers and members of Knesset attend a plenum session and a vote on a bill to freeze arrests of Haredi draft evaders in the Knesset, July 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
High Court extends order against law blocking arrests of Haredi students
The justices said they would issue a final ruling soon after hearing arguments against the legislation, which temporarily blocks arrests of yeshivah students who evade military service.
July 29, 2026
David Isaac
Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman in front of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2023. Credit: Arthur Raslich/Nassau County via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Poll suggests Bruce Blakeman closing in on NY Gov. Kathy Hochul
The incumbent is deep underwater, while the challenger struggles with a lack of name recognition, according to the survey.
July 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Jay Clayton appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026. Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jay Clayton confirmed as next top US spy along party lines
As U.S. attorney, Clayton “has worked hand in glove with our intelligence agencies and counterterrorism personnel to lock up criminals who threaten our national security,” Sen. Tom Cotton said.
July 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. President Donald Trump, June 20, 2019. Credit: White House Photo.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran ‘going to get a beating’
“We’re going to beat the f***ing sh** out of them,” Trump told Fox News.
July 29, 2026
View of the Phoenix Investment House in Tel Aviv on June 30, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Kushner firm sells 25% of Phoenix Financial stake
Affinity Partners remains the Israeli insurer’s top shareholder after the $342.8 million sale, citing long-term commitment.
July 29, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
How radical Islam drove this Egyptian activist into exile
July 29, 2026 05:06 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Israel’s elections turn on the military draft?
Yisrael Medad
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Mamdani bears responsibility for anti-Jewish violence in New York
Jonathan S. Tobin