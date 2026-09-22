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EL AL introduces new menu on US East Coast routes by Michelin-starred chef

Assaf Granit is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in modern Israeli cuisine.

El Al Airlines
El Al airplanes parked at Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 16, 2018. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
El Al airplanes parked at Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 16, 2018. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
(Sept. 22, 2026 / El Al Airlines)

EL AL Israel Airlines officially launched a new signature menu onboard flights to Tel Aviv from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Developed by head chef Assaf Granit, it offers authentic Israeli and Mediterranean flavors across all cabins.

Known for his bold combinations and focus on seasonal produce, Granit is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in modern Israeli cuisine. He is the co-founder of Machneyuda in Jerusalem, as well as the force behind acclaimed restaurants in London and Paris, including Shabour, which earned a Michelin star.

“At EL AL, we are constantly raising the bar on the onboard experience to ensure we remain the airline of choice for travel to Israel,” said Lee Ben Hamo, head of Marcom & CX at EL AL Israel Airlines. “We have long been leaders in innovation. This new menu builds on our commitment to bringing the flavors and spirit of Israel onboard, inviting passengers to feel connected to the destination from the moment they step on board.”

Michelin-starred chef Assaf Granit has introduced a new in-flight menu provided by El Al Airlines on U.S. East Coast routes to Israel. Credit: Courtesy of El Al.
Michelin-starred chef Assaf Granit has introduced a new in-flight menu provided by El Al Airlines on U.S. East Coast routes to Israel. Credit: Courtesy of El Al.

Shortly after takeoff, a bread assortment is served, followed by salmon tataki and salad with a lemon olive-oil drizzle. For the main course, passengers may choose between za’atar and panko-crusted salmon, roasted broccoli, cherry tomatoes and baby potatoes; maple-lemon glazed spring chicken served with white rice, roasted yams and greens; or a classic beef bourguignon prepared with mushrooms, carrots, celery root and potatoes.

On flights departing after 9:30 p.m., a lighter option—squash ravioli with tomato sauce and steamed spinach—replaces the beef dish.

For breakfast, business class passengers enjoy an assortment of freshly baked breads and pastries, served with a vegetable salad, cream cheese, smoked salmon, Jibneh (a cross between mozzarella, feta and halloumi cheeses) and a deconstructed muesli. Guests may also choose between an omelet with roasted cherry tomatoes and potatoes, or pancakes served with maple syrup, cinnamon and blueberries.

Thoughtfully curated variations of this menu are available in premium economy and economy class, ensuring a quality dining experience and excellent value for all passengers.

For more information about EL AL Israel Airlines, visit: www.elal.com.

El Al Airlines
About & contact the publisher
El Al Airlines El Al Airlines
El Al Airlines was founded in November 1948 as Israel’s national airline and operated its first scheduled flight in 1949. In June 1950, it began service between Tel Aviv and New York. Today, the airline serves 49 international destinations in 33 countries and continues to grow. Although it was privatized economically several years ago, its national spirit and commitment to Israel have never wavered. It continues its many national activities, striving for excellence through the service it offers its passengers.
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