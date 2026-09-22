EL AL introduces new menu on US East Coast routes by Michelin-starred chef

EL AL Israel Airlines officially launched a new signature menu onboard flights to Tel Aviv from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Developed by head chef Assaf Granit, it offers authentic Israeli and Mediterranean flavors across all cabins.

Known for his bold combinations and focus on seasonal produce, Granit is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in modern Israeli cuisine. He is the co-founder of Machneyuda in Jerusalem, as well as the force behind acclaimed restaurants in London and Paris, including Shabour, which earned a Michelin star.

“At EL AL, we are constantly raising the bar on the onboard experience to ensure we remain the airline of choice for travel to Israel,” said Lee Ben Hamo, head of Marcom & CX at EL AL Israel Airlines. “We have long been leaders in innovation. This new menu builds on our commitment to bringing the flavors and spirit of Israel onboard, inviting passengers to feel connected to the destination from the moment they step on board.”

Michelin-starred chef Assaf Granit has introduced a new in-flight menu provided by El Al Airlines on U.S. East Coast routes to Israel. Credit: Courtesy of El Al.

Shortly after takeoff, a bread assortment is served, followed by salmon tataki and salad with a lemon olive-oil drizzle. For the main course, passengers may choose between za’atar and panko-crusted salmon, roasted broccoli, cherry tomatoes and baby potatoes; maple-lemon glazed spring chicken served with white rice, roasted yams and greens; or a classic beef bourguignon prepared with mushrooms, carrots, celery root and potatoes.

On flights departing after 9:30 p.m., a lighter option—squash ravioli with tomato sauce and steamed spinach—replaces the beef dish.

For breakfast, business class passengers enjoy an assortment of freshly baked breads and pastries, served with a vegetable salad, cream cheese, smoked salmon, Jibneh (a cross between mozzarella, feta and halloumi cheeses) and a deconstructed muesli. Guests may also choose between an omelet with roasted cherry tomatoes and potatoes, or pancakes served with maple syrup, cinnamon and blueberries.

Thoughtfully curated variations of this menu are available in premium economy and economy class, ensuring a quality dining experience and excellent value for all passengers.

For more information about EL AL Israel Airlines, visit: www.elal.com.