22 people reportedly killed in anti-American protests in Pakistan

Anti-American protests in Pakistan reportedly ended on Sunday with the deaths of at least 22 people at the U.S. consulates in Karachi and Lahore as thousands protested the war between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran.

More than 120 were injured, the Associated Press reported.

At least 10 died in Karachi, Summaiya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at the city’s main government hospital, told The New York Times.

The incident in Karachi was one of several in which U.S. or Israeli embassies were attacked in connection with the outbreak of war between Iran and the Israel-U.S. alliance.

Another 10 people died in Gilgit-Baltistan and two in the capital of Islamabad, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqis attempted to storm Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where the embassy is located, Reuters reported. The protests followed news that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, was killed during the joint operation that Israel and the United States launched against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28.

Debris from an intercepted drone, possibly launched from Iran, damaged an Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and several other international missions, causing minor injuries to a woman and her child, Abu Dhabi’s state media office said on Sunday.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the U.S. and Israeli embassies in Athens, Greece, on March 1, to protest the airstrikes on Iran, Reuters reported. Demonstrators mainly affiliated with the Greek Communist Party held banners and placards reading “Hands off Iran.”

The U.S. embassy in Oman instructed staff to take cover due to “ongoing activity outside Muscat.”

Iran has fired missiles or drones at Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan, as well as Israel, since Feb. 28.

Following several strikes in Bahrain, the U.S. embassy there said in a statement that it was tracking “confirmed reports the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manama was struck,” resulting in injuries. “We advise U.S. citizens in Bahrain that hotels might be a target for future attacks, and encourage U.S. citizens to avoid hotels in Manama,” the embassy wrote on X.

Separately, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem directed all government employees and their family members to “continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice.”

Citing “the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance,” it said that the U.S. embassy will be closed on Monday, including the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. “There will be no passport (emergency or regular) or Consular Report of Birth Abroad services,” the embassy said.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem “is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” it added.