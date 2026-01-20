More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Ex-volunteer accuses UK police of ignoring antisemitism

The Jewish woman said West Midlands cops failed to act and dismissed her after she raised concerns, allegations the force denies.

JNS Staff
Police observe a demonstration in Birmingham, the U.K., on July 20, 2012. Credit: Palnatoke via Wikimedia Commons.
Police observe a demonstration in Birmingham, the U.K., on July 20, 2012. Credit: Palnatoke via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 20, 2026 / JNS)

A Jewish woman who had volunteered with British police in the Birmingham area has accused the local West Midlands Police of ignoring antisemitic crimes and of firing her when she protested against that, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.

The report coincided with the early retirement of West Midlands Police chief constable, Craig Guildford, over a scandal around his decision to ban Israeli Maccabi fans from a soccer match in November, and the force’s alleged cover-up to justify the move.

Documents that Marina Kaplan shared with The Telegraph, she told the newspaper, show the force had failed to act after a 12-year-old Jewish girl was attacked in June 2024 by a classmate shouting “free Palestine,” leaving her in need of medical attention.

In another case, police declined to intervene after a student in a WhatsApp group chat said he wished Adolf Hitler had done more to kill “the little rats [Jews]”.

Within two months of the alleged attack on the 12-year-old, the family left Birmingham, having lost faith in the school and the police, according to The Telegraph.

“It cost a lot of money. It took a lot of nerves. But we had to leave the town,” The Telegraph quoted the girl’s mother as saying. She declined to be quoted by name.

The incident involving the WhatsApp messages was from May 16, 2021. The mother of a Jewish boy reported comments she had read in a student WhatsApp chat to police, the newspaper reported. He also said he wanted to “miss school” to “go to Palestine” and “f---ing ruin em [the Jews]”, while warning his friends that Instagram is “owned by Jews”.

Kaplan, a former police associate staff recruit who volunteered at West Midlands police between May 2021 and June 2024, urged police to take action but the Prevent unit responded that “policing has no role to play” as it was a school matter, the report said.

In 2024, Kaplan flagged rhetoric in a far-left publication she said amounted to justifying Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. Doing so is illegal in the United Kingdom, where Hamas is considered a terrorist organization. But, she said, police did nothing.

In recent years, police and prosecutors in the United Kingdom have cracked down on what they consider hate speech, including against transsexuals.

Kaplan told The Telegraph that she was dismissed from her voluntary role in July 2024. “No reason was provided for my discharge,” she said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police disputed this narrative, stating that Kaplan had left “by mutual agreement.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police told The Telegraph that the force will “never tolerate any form of hate crime.” Staff “treat everyone equally whatever their race, sexual orientation, disability, faith, age or gender,” the spokesperson said.

A Home Office spokesman told the newspaper: “There is no place for anti-Semitism in our country and we expect police to thoroughly investigate all threats to Jewish communities.”

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin