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EU’s Federica Mogherini cancels visit to Israel ‘for agenda reasons’

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini had been invited to address Sunday’s annual American Jewish Committee Global Forum in Jerusalem.

Jun. 10, 2018
Yossi Lempkowicz
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Credit: Annika Haas via Flickr.
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Credit: Annika Haas via Flickr.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has cancelled plans to come to Israel this week during a tour of the region.

Mogherini examined the possibility of expanding her visit to Jerusalem while traveling this weekend to Jordan, yet according to Israeli press reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to meet with her. Mogherini had been invited to address Sunday’s annual American Jewish Committee Global Forum in Jerusalem.

Maja Kocijancic, a spokesperson for Mogherini told European Jewish Press that, “for agenda reasons, it turned out that this [visit] was not possible.”

A top Israeli official was quoted in the press this week stating “Mogherini’s positions are very hostile towards Israel.”

Tension has risen between the E.U. and Israel over the last few weeks over the Iranian nuclear deal, the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and recent violence along the Gaza border.

Despite Mogherini’s decision to cancel her trip to Israel, Kocijancic said that “we believe that is important to talk because there are many important issues in the region to discuss, including Iran,” adding that “the High Representative is looking forward to returning to the region in the near future.”

European Union
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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