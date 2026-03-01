IDF: 2025 strikes prevented at least 1,500 Iranian missiles

Israeli strikes on Iran in 2025 prevented the regime from producing at least 1,500 more missiles ahead of the war that broke out on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.

Ahead of Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” in June, IDF Intelligence “identified activities of the Iranian terrorist regime, indicating a significant increase in the pace of missile production, including an attempt to produce approximately 8,000 missiles” by 2027, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. “These missiles constitute a real, direct, and existential threat to the State of Israel and to the Middle East,” it said on Sunday.

The Iranian regime possessed approximately 3,000 missiles when June’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and ballistic sites began, according to the statement. That operation reduced the Iranian regime’s missile arsenal “by hundreds of missiles and prevented the production of at least 1,500 additional ballistic missiles,” the statement continued.

Iran’s regime continues to promote its plan to destroy Israel, the IDF said, and invested “significant efforts to accelerate the restoration of its missile production capabilities” after the 12-day war in June.

Before the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Saturday, Iran was producing dozens of ballistic missiles per month, “with a clear acceleration in its recovery pace,” according to the IDF. The regime had also dedicated substantial efforts to fortify its underground production infrastructure, the statement added.

This constituted an “existential threat,” said the IDF, noting the Iranian regime’s frequent vows to destroy Israel. “The IDF will not allow the Iranian terrorist regime to restore its military capabilities and will continue to act to neutralize any emerging threat against the citizens of the State of Israel, anywhere and at any time,” the statement continued.

In the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion,” launched jointly with the U.S. “Operation Epic Fury,” the military forces of both countries hit thousands of targets, including on the regime’s top leadership.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles at Israel and neighboring countries since Saturday, in addition to the hundreds of missiles it launched at the Jewish state during “Operation Rising Lion” in June.