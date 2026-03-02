IDF turns Khamenei’s words against him after assassination

In a case of revenge best served with patience, the Israel Defense Forces posted on its official X account, “The only thing annihilated was you … ,” responding to a nearly 12-year-old post by the recently departed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in which he forecast Israel’s destruction.

Khamenei, who was eliminated on Saturday during the opening hours of a widespread joint U.S.-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, wrote in his 2014 post on X: “Day-by-day, the Israeli regime has moved closer to implosion and annihilation.”

The body of Khamenei, 86, was found in the rubble of his Tehran compound riddled with shrapnel after it was hit during the opening phase of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his elimination.

“This is not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all great Americans, and those people from many countries throughout the world, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“He was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump said.