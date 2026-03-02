‘Indiscriminate, reckless’ attacks, say US, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi, UAE

The governments of the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that the Iranian regime had carried out “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region,” the U.S. State Department said.

The regime’s targets included Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the seven governments said.

“These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations and damaged civilian infrastructure,” they said. “The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.”