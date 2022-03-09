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Israeli universities support Ukrainians in wartime

Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University, the Technion are among the institutions opening their gates to colleagues from embattled Ukraine.

Mar. 9, 2022
In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hebrew University Student Union hoisted the Ukrainian flag on its campus on Mount Scopus, March 2022. Credit: American Friends of the Hebrew University.
In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hebrew University Student Union hoisted the Ukrainian flag on its campus on Mount Scopus, March 2022. Credit: American Friends of the Hebrew University.

As violence and uncertainty escalate in Ukraine, Israeli universities are coming to the aid of their Ukrainian students, as well as researchers and students affected by the turbulent situation in the war-stricken country.

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has made its psychological services available for students affected by the war in Ukraine, and has invited students and researchers in Ukraine to spend a semester at the university, providing them with accommodation, a scholarship and assistance in obtaining a student visa.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has reached out to students of Ukrainian origin who have been affected by the war, offering them immediate academic, emotional and financial support. It is also inviting students and academics from Ukraine to continue their studies or research in Jerusalem for a few months, providing them with monthly stipends and free room and board on campus. It is also offering temporary academic posts to Ukrainian academics and graduate students.

HU also hoisted the Ukrainian flag on its Mount Scopus campus. University President Asher Cohen said “we at the Hebrew University are deeply troubled by the crisis unfolding in Ukraine and send a message of support and strength to the people of Ukraine. Our heart is with the Ukrainian people.”

Reichman University, formerly known as IDC Herzliya, has 14 students from Ukraine studying at its Raphael Recanati International School. Two are currently in western Ukraine, where the university is keeping in touch with them daily and attempting to help transfer them to safety. The rest of the students are in Israel and are being offered psychological services, exemptions and financial aid as needed.

At the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, students affected by the war have been offered emotional support. The university also sent out a letter inviting students and academics from Ukraine to spend a year at the institute, and has set up a designated budget for this purpose.

Tel Aviv University, too, has designated a budget of around $300,000 to welcome Ukrainian students and researchers to spend the upcoming semester at the university. The scholarships will cover tuition and living expenses.

“As a university that raises the banner of academic freedom, we place great importance on providing our Ukrainian colleagues with immediate assistance,” TAU said in a statement.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

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