How Soroka managed two mass-casualty events in quick succession

As nearly 200 wounded Israelis arrived at Soroka Medical Center on Saturday following Iranian missile attacks on the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, Prof. Roy Kessous, deputy director of the hospital, described how staff managed two mass-casualty events in quick succession.

At 7 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m., the hospital received alerts following a missile strike on Dimona. From that incident alone, 60 casualties were brought in, including a severely wounded 12-year-old boy who was transferred directly from initial assessment to surgery and remains in intensive care.

Kessous said the hospital is experienced in handling such situations, having dealt with multiple mass-casualty incidents in recent years.

“Very quickly, we implemented the appropriate protocols and mobilized both on-site medical personnel and staff from home,” he told JNS.

He noted that such events are particularly complex, as many patients suffer minor physical injuries or psychological trauma, but cannot be discharged promptly because they have nowhere to go.

“Many of them had their homes destroyed in the missile strike. With the help of administrative teams and municipal services, we gradually discharged patients to safe locations for the night,” he said.

The scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel impacted in the southern city of Dimona, March 21, 2026. Photo by Adiel Algi/Flash90. Adiel Algi/Flash90

Shortly after the Dimona incident, the hospital was notified of another missile strike, this time on Arad. A total of 115 patients were transferred to Soroka, including 70 children. Nine were listed in serious condition, with at least twice that number moderately wounded. Many of the casualties were members of the same families.

To reduce additional distress, hospital staff compiled lists to group relatives together and ensure they were treated in proximity.

Patients arrived with blast injuries and wounds caused by missile fragments. Others were injured in falls from higher floors or while attempting to reach protected areas.

Kessous told JNS one of the main challenges stemmed from Health Ministry directives requiring treatment to take place in protected spaces, limiting the hospital’s overall capacity.

“We are minimizing ambulatory services and have almost entirely halted elective procedures over the past three weeks,” he said.

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage to residential buildings in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90. Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

During mass-casualty incidents, the hospital closely monitors intake to avoid exceeding capacity.

“We are not alone—we have support from the Health Ministry and Clalit Health Services. We continuously assess the number of incoming patients and determine whether transfers to other hospitals across Israel are necessary,” he said.

Capacity, Kessous added, is not defined by a fixed number, but depends on the volume and severity of incoming cases, as well as available staff—though staffing has not been a limiting factor, given the hospital’s size.

“At one point yesterday, ambulances and even a helicopter were waiting as we assessed whether transfers were needed. Fortunately, we were able to treat everyone here,” he said. “We prioritized keeping families together and avoided separating children from their parents.”

