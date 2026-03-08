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Six wounded in Iranian missile assault on central Israel

A man sustained serious injuries.

Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Six wounded in Iranian missile assault on central Israel

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People take shelter in an underground parking lot in Tel Aviv during the war between Israel and Iran, June 24, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
People take shelter in an underground parking lot in Tel Aviv during the war between Israel and Iran, June 24, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Six people were injured, one seriously, in an Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting Israel’s densely-populated central region on Sunday afternoon, according to medical officials.

A second missile barrage launched about 30 minutes later triggered air-raid sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, but caused no casualties.

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said it treated six casualties, including a man his 40s in serious condition, a 25-year-old man in moderate condition and others with minor wounds.

Search and rescue forces of the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command, working together with emergency organizations, were dispatched to “impact sites in central Israel,” the military stated.

“The circumstances of the impact are under investigation,” it added.

The Israel Police announced that officers and bomb disposal units had been dispatched to “several impact sites involving projectile fragments within the central and Tel Aviv district.”

Police called on all Israelis “to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, remain in protected spaces as required, avoid approaching the scenes, and not to touch or handle any debris that may contain explosive material.”

In a separate incident, two people were injured, including one seriously, when a truck driver collided with a private car on Route 5, the Trans-Samaria Highway, during a missile attack, per Magen David Adom.

Israel Police reiterated in a statement that when an air raid siren sounds, the public should follow the IDF Home Front Command’s instructions, including “pulling vehicles safely to the side of the road.”

Iranian missile attacks on the Jewish state have killed 12 people and injured nearly 2,000 since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the Israeli-U.S. military action against the Iranian regime.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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