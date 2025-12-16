More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Wikipedia debating if attack targeting Jews at Sydney Chanukah event was ‘terror’

Deborah Lipstadt, scholar and former U.S. envoy on Jew-hatred, said that if the online encyclopedia was downplaying the attack that was unsurprising and it was “being true to itself.”

Dec. 16, 2025

Wikipedia debating if attack targeting Jews at Sydney Chanukah event was ‘terror’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Wikipedia logo
Wikipedia logo on a mousepad in the grass. Credit: Moheen Reeyad via Wikimedia Commons.

The attack, in which gunmen thought to be a father and son shot and killed 15 people at a Chanukah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, is widely described as a terror attack. But editors on Wikipedia are debating whether that phrase is appropriate or it should just be called a “shooting.”

The site’s current page about the incident refers to a “shooting” in the headline and, in the body of the article, to a “terrorist mass shooting.”

Editors on the site, who are volunteer and often unnamed, are also reportedly trying to keep the names of the shooters out of the article. Law enforcement have said that the shooters were inspired by ISIS.

On the “talk” section of the page, editors on Wikipedia are debating whether a sufficient number of sources has called the attack “terror” and if the suspected gunmen, one of whom is dead, are public figures who ought to be named.

Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism and professor of modern Jewish history and Holocaust studies at Emory University, stated that if editors are actually trying to characterize the attack merely as a “shooting” on Wikipedia, then that’s “hardly a surprise.

“Just Wikipedia being true to itself when it concerns Israel, Jews, antisemitism,” she stated.

“Chanukah should be celebrated with oil lighting, not gaslighting,” added David May, research manager and senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Golani Brigade troops operate in Southern Lebanon during a targeted ground mission to locate Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons caches near the border, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
(Video) Golani troops kill eight terrorists in southern Lebanon raid
The Israeli military said that Golani troops also uncovered an arms cache during a targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon.
Mar. 24, 2026
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Federal jury convicts Lebanese-Syrian man of narco-terrorism
Antoine Kassis, 59, faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison.
Mar. 24, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
Chicago man charged with threat to shoot up a synagogue, faces up to five years
“Antisemitism has no place in our society,” stated Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.
Mar. 24, 2026
Markwayne Mullin
U.S. News
Markwayne Mullin to be sworn in as homeland security secretary
“Markwayne truly gets along well with people,” U.S. President Donald Trump has said.
Mar. 24, 2026
The California State Capitol in Sacramento. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California bill would bar protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship
“Every Californian deserves to practice their faith without fear,” said the lawmaker, who introduced the bill.
Mar. 24, 2026
Drones seized during an Israel Police raid in northern Samaria, March 23, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli forces seize 100 illegal drones in northern Samaria raid
Selling and possessing unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited in Judea and Samaria under an Israeli military order.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building after an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, on June 16, 2025. Photo by MINA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts
Mar. 24, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum