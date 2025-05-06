Yemen attacks Tel Aviv airport: Firsthand report

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Josh Hasten, JNS Middle East correspondent, break down the biggest stories from Israel and the region following the historic first annual JNS International Policy Summit.

From a Houthi ballistic-missile strike at Ben-Gurion International Airport that narrowly missed Traiman himself to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bold declarations on Iran and Hamas, this episode takes you to the front lines of Israel’s multi-front war.

In this episode:

What Netanyahu revealed about secret Israel-Hezbollah operations

Why a full military occupation of Gaza may be imminent

The U.S.-Israel divide on Iran and nuclear threats

Fires across Israel: terrorism or “climate change”?

Exclusive insights from Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

Why Israel may target southern Syria to protect the Druze

As Israel’s enemies grow louder on both the battlefield, Traiman and Hasten bring sharp clarity, policy depth and exclusive access to the most urgent issues affecting the Jewish state.

Don’t miss the up-to-minute news on “Jerusalem Minute!” Subscribe to ‪‪@JNS_TV‬.