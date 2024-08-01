JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

3,000 terror attacks in Judea and Samaria since January

Palestinian terrorists have killed 14 people and wounded 155 others in Judea and Samaria since the start of the year.

Security and rescue personnel at the scene of a terrorist attack on Route 1 near Ma'ale Adumim, Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Security and rescue personnel at the scene of a terrorist attack on Route 1 near Ma'ale Adumim, Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Edit
(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

Judea and Samaria saw more than 500 Palestinian terrorist attacks each month on average in the first half of 2024, according to figures Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) published on Thursday.

In the first six months of this year, first responders recorded 3,272 acts of terrorism in the region, including 1,868 cases of rock-throwing, 456 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 299 explosive charges and 109 shootings.

Palestinian terrorists have killed 14 people and wounded 155 others in Judea and Samaria since the start of the year, according to the group.

Though the number of terrorist incidents recorded in Judea and Samaria saw a slight decrease compared to the first six months of 2023, the number of deadly incidents rose, Rescuers Without Borders said.

Rescuers Without Borders’s figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counterterrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Rescuers Without Borders was founded in 2000, at the beginning of the Second Intifada, with the goal of establishing an emergency response infrastructure in Judea and Samaria. Eventually, the organization expanded the scope of its operations to include all of Israel.

The organization released its biannual report on Palestinian terrorism amid another wave of attacks throughout Judea and Samaria.

On Wednesday morning, an Israeli man was seriously wounded in a combined shooting and stabbing attack at the Okfim Junction on the Route 60 highway near Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron in Judea.

The previous day, Israeli troops foiled a terrorist attack close to the Beit Einun Interchange near Hebron. Troops killed the terrorist after he tried to stab them, the army said. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Last week, three Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded in a terrorist shooting on Route 55 close to Nabi Ilyas in western Samaria. First responders said the attack was carried out from a passing vehicle.

The Jewish population in Judea and Samaria has surpassed half a million people, according to research published earlier this year. There were 502,991 Jews living in Judea and Samaria as of Jan. 1, according to the report, which culled data from Israel’s Interior Ministry.

The Jewish population living beyond the 1967 line accounts for 12% of all Jews in Israel. The report projected the population in the region to exceed 600,000 by 2030, 700,000 by 2035 and one million by 2047.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates