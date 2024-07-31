JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

Israeli wounded in Judea terror attack

Israeli forces are searching for the terrorist, who fled after shooting and stabbing a 50-year-old man. The victim was evacuated to hospital in serious condition.

JNS Staff
An Israeli was seriously wounded in a combined terror shooting and stabbing near Kiryat Arba in Samaria, July 31, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
An Israeli was seriously wounded in a combined terror shooting and stabbing near Kiryat Arba in Samaria, July 31, 2024. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Edit
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli man was seriously wounded on Wednesday morning in a terrorist attack at Okfim Junction on Route 60 near Kiryat Arba, on the outskirts of Hebron in Judea.

The assailant arrived at the scene by car and fired at the victim, a man in his 50s, from his vehicle before getting out and stabbing him, according to the military.

The victim was reportedly driving with his daughter and another teenaged girl who had hitched a ride. Neither of the girls were injured in the attack.

The IDF is searching for the terrorist, who was reportedly shot and wounded by security forces but managed to flee the scene.

Magen David Adom emergency medics evacuated the victim to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition.

On Tuesday evening, IDF forces foiled an attempted Palestinian terrorist attack close to the Beit Einun interchange near Hebron.

Troops killed the terrorist after he tried to stab them, according to the military. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terror attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05, according to the IDF.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates