Israeli forces foil stabbing attack near Hebron

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops foiled an attempted Palestinian terrorist attack near Hebron in Judea, the army said on Tuesday evening.

Troops killed one terrorist near the Beit Einun interchange between Hebron and the Jewish community of Kiryat Arba after he tried to stab soldiers, the military announced in a post on X.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported, the army noted.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terror attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05, according to the IDF.

תיעוד מצומת בית ענון, מחבל שניסה לבצע פיגוע דקירה חוסל ע"י הלוחמים, אין נפגעים לכוחותינו https://t.co/Z0g4tDTWyO pic.twitter.com/zuntG6OKY7 — סוכנות החדשות של ישראל (@ilnewstol) July 30, 2024