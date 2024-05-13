JNS Press+
72% of IDF reservists against hostage deal, 90% oppose Gaza aid

Soldiers who served in the war against Hamas support entering Rafah regardless of the hostage negotiations.

Israeli soldiers operating in eastern Rafah, the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2024. Credit: IDF.
(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

Seventy-two percent of Israeli reservists who served in the current war oppose an “at all costs” hostage deal with Hamas and support entering Rafah regardless of the negotiations, according to a recent survey conducted by the Direct Polls Institute.

The Israeli NGO Regavim commissioned the survey, which interviewed 512 reservists to gauge their views on various issues in Israeli society, including a hostage deal with Hamas and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Regarding humanitarian aid, 90% of reservists were against allowing aid trucks into Gaza, with 33% of respondents being willing to consider alternative methods that ensure goods do not reach the Hamas terrorist group. According to Israeli estimates, Hamas has been stealing up to 60% of the aid entering the Strip.

“As we approach Memorial Day and 76 years of independence, it’s crucial to listen to those who have fought and risked their lives,” Regavim CEO Meir Deutsch said ahead of Yom Hazikaron, which began on Sunday evening.

“The voices of IDF soldiers in the field are often different from what’s portrayed in the media. We must amplify the voices of those who have sacrificed and are fighting for our country.”

