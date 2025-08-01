AJC donates money to rebuild Catholic church in Gaza

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

The American Jewish Committee is donating $25,000 to help reconstruct the Holy Family Church in Gaza, it stated on Friday.

In July, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that it accidentally struck Gaza’s lone Catholic church with mortar fire “due to an unintentional deviation of munitions.”

Three people were killed in the strike and others injured, and the church building sustained damage.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths, injuries and structural damage at the Holy Family Church in Gaza and stand in solidarity with our Catholic brothers and sisters,” stated Ted Deutch, the CEO of the AJC. “We pray for the full recovery of the injured and the safety of all peoples affected by the devastation of war.”

AJC stated that the donation will be given to the Archdiocese of New York “to facilitate the distribution of the dedicated funds.”

“We appreciate AJC’s expression of consolation and support and are thankful for the opportunity to do good as Jews and Catholics together in this way, to bring some light to the darkness of war,” stated Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York.