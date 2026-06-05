Don’t use taxpayer funds for Kanye West concert, Florida senator tells Tampa venue

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) urged the Tampa Sports Authority Board of Directors not to use taxpayer-funded resources to to aid in an upcoming Kanye West concert at a publicly owned venue in Hillsborough County.

The first of two concerts is slated for June 26 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Kanye West’s consistent antisemitic attacks are an affront to the values of the people of the Hillsborough community,” Scott wrote in a letter sent on Thursday. “He has openly praised Nazis, called himself one and slandered Jews across the world.”

“It is troubling that a stadium supported by taxpayer dollars would openly subsidize an event led by an artist known for pushing this dangerous, hateful rhetoric, especially with Florida having one of the largest Jewish populations in our country,” he wrote.

Scott said that “no taxpayer dollars should be used to give a vocal antisemite a stage in Florida” and offered his office’s resources to the board to “take appropriate action to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Luis Viera, a member of the Tampa City Council, said that “the right to be heard does not include the right to be taken seriously or supported.”

“Free speech is not the issue with Kanye West having two concerts in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium,” he said. “He has a right to his speech, but the community has a moral duty to respond.”

“Kanye West tragically evolved over the years into an artist who spewed hateful antisemitism,” Viera stated. “I have been personally saddened by his descent. In an age of rampant and accepted bigotry, Tampa stands tall against shameful hate and antisemitism.”

West took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 26 apologizing for his past antisemitic behavior and remarks, citing a mental health disorder.

Despite his apology, he has faced cancel venue and festival cancellations across several countries, including of an upcoming June 19 concert at Sileslian Stadium in Poland. In April, the United Kingdom banned the music artist from entering the country to headline the Wireless Festival.