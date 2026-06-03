More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas terrorist who kidnapped four on Oct. 7 eliminated in Gaza strike

Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan helped kidnap Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel and Or Levy from a bomb shelter at the Re’im Junction in Israel’s south, according to the IDF.

JNS Staff
Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell, at a bomb shelter at the Re'im Junction in Israel's south, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell, at a bomb shelter at the Re’im Junction in Israel’s south, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Israel Defense Forces’ Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces has eliminated a Hamas terrorist responsible for abducting four Israeli civilians during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the military said on Tuesday.

Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell, helped kidnap Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel and Or Levy from a bomb shelter at the Re’im Junction in Israel’s south, according to the IDF.

In addition, throughout the War of Redemption sparked by the Oct. 7 massacre, Ramadan “advanced attack plans against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians,” the IDF said. “As such, he posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.”

The terrorist was eliminated in an airstrike in central Gaza, the army stated, adding that it took steps to prevent harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. They murdered some 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 more into the enclave.

Ohel, who was held hostage for 738 days and was released as part of the U.S.-brokered Gaza deal on Oct. 13, 2025, thanked the IDF for eliminating his kidnapper in an Instagram story on Tuesday night.

“I just heard that the terrorist who was part of the cell that kidnapped me has been taken out. I want to say thank you to the IDF, which is doing an incredible job in Gaza and Lebanon,” he said, adding: “Until the last terrorist.”

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A screenshot of the Yuvi Lab website, 2026. Credit: Yuvi Lab.
Feature
Israeli startup Yuvi Lab launches AI platform and safe space for children
Israel’s Education Ministry recently approved the platform for its Summer 2026 catalog, encouraging youngsters to create with technology rather than simply consume it.
June 3, 2026
Howard Blas
The Rothberg International School on the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Mount Scopus Campus, Aug. 16, 2021. Photo by Gunner Vitaliy Bothman/TPS.
Israel News
Gene linked to early growth may shape new approaches to cancer research
Hebrew University researchers identify mechanism connecting youth and disease.
June 3, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Jonathan Adiri, left, Hadas Lorber, and Dr. Kobby Barda at the Yitzhak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Eyal Yona.
Feature
AI can cement the US-Israel alliance long-term, experts say
The Jewish state’s technological strengths are making it an indispensable partner as America races to maintain its edge over China, Israeli ex-officials explained.
June 3, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Netanyahu
Analysis
From aid to partnership? Israel weighs a future beyond US military assistance
As Jerusalem seeks greater defense independence, supporters see a path to strategic autonomy while critics warn against weakening a vital alliance.
June 3, 2026
Shimon Sherman
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Fetterman calls Platner ‘ghoul’ for ‘cheering on Hamas’
“We’re old enough to remember that if somebody had a Nazi tattoo, they’re a Nazi sympathizer,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said.
June 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Bessent
U.S. News
US sanctions Iranian digital asset exchanges
“The regime has chosen to co-opt digital technologies for its own corrupt agenda, including evading sanctions and transferring wealth out of the country,” the U.S. treasury secretary stated.
June 2, 2026
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips