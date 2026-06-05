Enhanced police present slated for annual Toronto ‘Walk with Israel’

The annual “Walk with Israel” event slated for Sunday in Toronto will see enhanced police presence, including hate crime experts on the scene, amid an increase in anti-Jewish incidents across Canada, the Toronto Police Service said on Friday.

“It’s really important that Jewish community members, our allies and our children can walk safely and securely that day without being harassed by neighboring protesters,” Sara Lefton, chief development officer at the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, which organizes the event, said at a Friday press conference.

She cited an increase in anti-Jewish hate across the country, especially in Toronto. “I think that we’re feeling the reality of that hate every day,” she said. “We’re feeling increasingly isolated.”

Lefton expects to see “record numbers of allies” from outside the Jewish community supporting the event. which more than 56,000 people attended last year.

“We’re all Canadian, and we need to stand together against the kind of extremism and hate we’re all facing,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Toronto deputy police chief Frank Barredo said at a press conference that last year, there was an arrest during the event. He expects “maybe 150, at the maximum” protesters again this year, he said.

“We do have a plan in place to deal with that,” he said.

Police officers have been in touch with protest groups “to inform them of what will and what will not be tolerated,” he said.

Barredo said that it is “a bit of a blurry line between what is peaceful expression and what has crossed over into something that is hatefully criminal.” There will be hate crime experts at the scene, who will be examining what is being said and the signage held by protesters, according to the deputy chief.

Asked how many hate crimes from recent demonstrations have been prosecuted, Barredo said that “the numbers are probably low.”

He noted recent charges for signs at a March 15 protest.

At last year’s protest, there was a “gauntlet of hate” at Bathurst Street and Shepherd Avenue, in the heart of the Jewish community, where protesters frequently gather, according to Barredo.

“To the dismay of many, it was too proximate to the walkers,” he said. “The very fact that families walking by might hear things that are offensive was really distasteful and something that we’re hoping to reduce, if not eliminate completely, this year.”

Barredo said that there will be a “greater buffer,” more officers and barricades to prevent a repeat of last year, and there undercover officers will be present.

“Toronto police has been planning for this event in close coordination with organizers and neighboring police services,” he said. “On the day of the event, there will be a significant police presence in the area, supported by officers from York, Durham, Peel and Ontario Provincial Police.”

“We encourage anyone attending the event to report concerns to police and to follow the directions of officers on the ground,” he said.

Amir Epstein, CEO of the Jewish civil rights group Tafsik Organization, told JNS that the location of these protesters last year “created significant challenges for participants.”

“Our community was forced to walk through a hostile environment, with individuals on both sides of the street shouting offensive and abusive language,” he said. “This was especially concerning given the number of children present.”

Epstein said that Tafsik has recommended using large banners or flags to block the demonstrators’ view of the walkers.

“We believe that implementing practical measures like this could help make the walk safer and more comfortable for everyone this year,” he said.