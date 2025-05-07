American isolationists have it wrong when it comes to Iran

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev—both former advisers at the Prime Minister’s Office—examine Israel’s two-day operation in Yemen in response to a direct ballistic missile strike near Ben-Gurion International Airport. Beyond the immediate headlines, they examine what this strike means for Israel’s long-range deterrence, Iran’s nuclear threat and the shifting fault lines in U.S.-Israel relations.

Blum and Regev explore how growing U.S. isolationism, especially within parts of the “America First” right and the progressive left, is undermining Western resolve in the face of Iranian aggression and proxy warfare. They unpack an email received by Blum as a disturbing sign of how some in the United States now frame support for Israel as a liability, fueled by ignorance of Iran’s true threat to global security.

Key topics covered:

Israel’s Yemen operation as a dry run for potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure

The internal U.S. debate: isolationism vs. strategic engagement in the Middle East

Why Israel does not and has never asked America to fight its wars—but still needs U.S. support

The myth of a “good deal” with Iran and why diplomatic illusions are dangerous

How Iran’s proxies in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Gaza are testing Western deterrence

The collapse of Red Sea commerce and its global ripple effects

Why a secure, sovereign Israel is not just an Israeli interest, but an American and global one

This isn’t just about Gaza, Yemen or Iran, but a frontline conversation about the future of American power, Western civilization and the reality of confronting radical Islamist regimes.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.