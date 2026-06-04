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Analysis

‘These projects gave Israel military superiority’

The Defense Ministry awards the 2026 Israel Defense Prize to five groundbreaking technological projects that gave Israel an edge over its enemies.

Yaakov Lappin
The Ofek 19 military reconnaissance satellite lifts off from central Israel aboard a Shavit rocket, marking a milestone in Israel’s defense and space capabilities, Sept. 2, 2025. Credit: DDR&D Multimedia/Israel Ministry of Defense.
The Ofek 19 military reconnaissance satellite lifts off from central Israel aboard a Shavit rocket, marking a milestone in Israel’s defense and space capabilities, Sept. 2, 2025. Credit: DDR&D Multimedia/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Elite intelligence gathering, rapid technological innovation, and live battlefield application will be recognized by the Defense Ministry this month during the prestigious Israel Defense Prize for the year 2026.

The prize committee recommended five primary defense initiatives that played a critical role in maintaining Israel’s qualitative and technological edge over its enemies during a historic, high-intensity, multi-front war that began on October 7, 2023.

The awards ceremony, which will take place on June 10 at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, have all bridged operational capabilities to intelligence arrays, Brig. Gen. (res.) Hanan Gefen, a former commander of the signals intelligence unit known as Unit 8200 within the IDF Intelligence Directorate, told JNS.

“A prominent and common point to all the winning projects is the ability to integrate between operational arrays and intelligence arrays and advanced development arrays to create offensive and defensive opportunities, overt and covert,” Gefen stated. “They, with other projects, granted the State of Israel superiority in the critical stages of the war.”

According to the Defense Ministry the first prize, to be awarded the Israeli Air Force, the Defense Ministry, and the Rafael defense company, will be awarded for a unique weapons system that “delivered outstanding achievements and had a significant strategic contribution to state security. The system formed a main aspect in the war against Iran.”

The second award recognized a highly classified operational system engineered to significantly expand the collection capabilities and operational flexibility of the Mossad across a broad spectrum of sensitive assignments.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the program embodied deep technological innovation combined with groundbreaking and exceptional operational daring. The prize for this breakthrough will be awarded to the Mossad, Israel Aerospace Industries, and the IAF.

Space-based reconnaissance capabilities claimed the third award, highlighting the use of the Ofek 13 and Ofek 19 satellite programs. These observation networks provided the defense establishment with a continuous stream of high-quality, reliable intelligence at any given point in time. The committee noted that the Ofek series represented a major breakthrough in terms of performance capabilities.

Israel successfully launched the Ofek 19 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) advanced observation satellite into space on the night of Sept. 2, 2025, a move designed to enhance the nation’s intelligence-gathering capabilities against enemies throughout the Middle East.

SAR payloads on such satellites provide both day and night, in clouds, in all weather, intelligence.

The award was presented to the Missile Systems and Space Division alongside the Elta Division of Israel Aerospace Industries, the Space Administration and the Research and Development Unit within the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and Unit 9900 (visual intelligence) within the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

During each of the two Iran wars, Israeli satellite systems captured tens of millions of square kilometers in high-resolution imagery, day and night, producing tens of thousands of satellite images of Iranian territory.

The fourth prize honored an intensive technological development spearheaded by Unit 81 within the IDF Intelligence Directorate, which focuses on research and development. The unit had solved an operational issue that had preoccupied the defense establishment for an extended period. The award will be granted to the Special Operations Division, Unit 8200, the Research Division within the IDF Intelligence Directorate, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

The final prize recognized the development of advanced electronic warfare systems designed to maintain the absolute air superiority of the Israel Air Force.

The program combined unique technological developments to create a global breakthrough that granted the state major power-level capabilities across all combat sectors.

The prize was awarded to the Directorate of Defense Research and Development within the Ministry of Defense, the UIAF, Elbit Systems’ Elisra division, Rafael, and Unit 8200 in the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

“The last year proved to the entire world the tremendous might of the State of Israel, of the defense establishment and of the Israeli defense industries,” Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on May 29. “The capabilities, the systems and the groundbreaking developments that came to expression in the campaign against our enemies - and harmed and eliminated our enemies in Iran, in Lebanon, in Gaza and in other arenas - granting the State of Israel unprecedented operational, intelligence and technological superiority.”

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