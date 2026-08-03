US envoy urges caution as Israel, Lebanon resume talks in Rome

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa expressed cautious optimism on Monday ahead of renewed talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Rome on Tuesday, while cautioning that “a great deal of technical work remains” to ensure “civilian safety on the ground.

“There is a meaningful difference between drafting an agreement on paper and implementing it responsibly,” Issa said of the June 26 framework agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut, warning that “moving too quickly risks jeopardizing the very civilians this process is meant to protect.” He added that both sides “must agree on a clear, workable process before proceeding.”

The upcoming Aug. 4–6 summit in the Italian capital—confirmed by a State Department official as well as Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani—follows months of intensifying military and diplomatic developments.

Hostilities erupted on March 2, 2026, when Iranian-backed Hezbollah resumed rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon, shattering a ceasefire in place since November 2024. The Israel Defense Forces responded with a broad air campaign and expanded ground operations to secure the border. In response to the renewed fighting, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pledged to do “the impossible” to end cross-border conflict and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Diplomatic momentum built through initial U.S.-brokered rounds in Washington, culminating in a 14-point Trilateral Framework Agreement reached on June 26 during a fifth round of negotiations. The agreement calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah, while Jerusalem has maintained that a full troop withdrawal will occur only after the security threat is neutralized.

High-level engagement continued on July 21, when Aoun met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump pledged support for Lebanon’s stabilization efforts and expressed hope that Beirut might eventually join the Abraham Accords. Following a sixth round of talks in Rome on July 14-15, technical teams in the upcoming session will focus on expanding pilot zones, resolving border disputes and charting a path toward a comprehensive peace agreement.

“We are entering these discussions with significant momentum following the successful launch of the first pilot zone in Southern Lebanon and President Aoun’s productive meeting with President Trump,” the State Department official said.

The diplomacy unfolds against a backdrop of continued tactical friction along the border. On Sunday, the Lebanese Armed Forces initially claimed five soldiers were injured in an “Israeli enemy attack” near Bint Jbeil. After initial inquiries revealed no IDF activity in the area, a follow-up investigation determined the LAF vehicle had detonated a Hezbollah explosive device outside the Southern Lebanon Security Zone. The LAF subsequently acknowledged the blast was caused by a “suspicious object” rather than an Israeli strike, noting the incident remains under investigation.