Annexation and hostages: Discussing Israel’s next moves

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Is Israel about to reoccupy Gaza? Leaks from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office suggest that a significant military operation in the Strip may be imminent, but internal tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir raise questions about its viability. Is this a trial balloon or a real plan?

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s visit to Judea and Samaria has reignited the debate over annexation. Could this be a precursor to significant shifts in Israeli policy?

In this week’s episode of “Israel Undiplomatic,” JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and Mark Regev, former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom—both former advisers at the Prime Minister’s Office—tackle these high-stakes issues. They explore the implications of Israel’s potential occupation of Gaza, the complex relationship between the Israeli government and the international community and the growing calls for annexation in Judea and Samaria.

Ruthie and Mark also discuss the fierce ideological divide within Israel on these issues, with personal insights into the motivations behind both Israeli and global reactions. They explore the critical question of how Israel should navigate growing international pressure while securing its own survival and safeguarding its citizens.