Anti-Israel NGO targets soldiers at Tomorrowland festival

( July 20, 2025 / JNS)

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed legal complaints in Belgium against two Israeli soldiers, alleging they committed war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, the Brussels-based group said the two individuals were spotted at the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom on Friday.

The Global Legal Action Network is also party to the joint complaints submitted to the Federal Prosecutor, calling for the two’s immediate arrest and prosecution under Belgium’s universal jurisdiction laws.

According to the Hind Rajab Foundation, the two, reportedly associated with Israel’s Givati Brigade, are implicated in attacks on civilians, forced displacement and the deliberate destruction of Palestinian infrastructure. Witnesses stated that a group of Israeli men displayed the Givati Brigade flag at the festival; meanwhile, Israeli youths reportedly tore down a Palestinian flag from a local home.

The Hind Rajab Foundation gathers publicly available information about IDF soldiers, including military operations they participated in, with the aim of prosecuting them abroad.

The organization is one of five that the Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry recommended in late June for a ban from entering the Jewish state due to legal actions against Israeli citizens.

The others are Al-Haq Europe, Law for Palestine, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights.

According to a Diaspora Ministry statement, these organizations and individuals “meet the conditions set forth in the Law for the Prevention of Entry.” A list dated June 25, comprising 50 individuals affiliated with these groups, has been submitted to Israel’s Interior Ministry, which can ban individuals from entering the country.

The Hind Rajab Foundation was established in Brussels in September 2024 as a nonprofit named after a Palestinian child allegedly killed by the IDF during the current war with Hamas.

It is affiliated with the March 30 Movement and led by Dyab Abou Jahjah and Karim Hassoun.

To date, the foundation claims to have filed complaints against at least 28 soldiers in eight different countries and has submitted a brief to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, accusing more than 1,000 IDF soldiers of war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Abou Jahjah, who was born in Southern Lebanon and acquired Belgian citizenship through marriage, is a former recognized Hezbollah activist who was charged by Belgian police in 2002 for involvement in violence.

Hassoun has served since 2005 as chairman of the Arab European League, which is dedicated to “helping Muslim integration in Europe,” and previously published a cartoon suggesting Jews fabricated the Holocaust. He holds Belgian citizenship as well.