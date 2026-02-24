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News   Antisemitism

Australia opens Sydney terror inquiry

A Royal Commission led by retired judge Virginia Bell begins probing December’s Bondi Beach attack, antisemitism and security failures.

Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

Australia opens Sydney terror inquiry

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Bondi Beach, Sydney
A tribute at Bondi Pavilion for the victims of the Dec. 14 terrorist attack during a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Dec. 16, 2025. Credit: Sardaka via Wikimedia Commons.

Australia’s high-powered federal inquiry into December’s antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach began on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Jan. 8 the launch of the Royal Commission to investigate the Dec. 14 shooting at a Chanukah event that left 15 dead and dozens wounded.

The Royal Commission—Australia’s most powerful type of government inquiry, which can compel individuals to give evidence—will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell.

The commission will examine the shooting, as well as antisemitism and social cohesion in Australia, and is expected to deliver its findings by December.

In her opening statement at a Sydney court on Tuesday, Bell said security arrangements for the event would be a major focus of the inquiry, according to Reuters.

“The commission needs to investigate the security arrangements for that event, and to report on whether our intelligence and law enforcement agencies performed to maximum effectiveness,” said Bell.

Australian authorities say that Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram, inspired by Islamic State ideology, opened fire on crowds gathered for a celebration of the Jewish holiday in a premeditated, antisemitic terrorist attack.

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed Akram—who was also shot but survived—faces charges including 15 counts of murder and a terrorism offense.

Because of the ongoing legal proceedings, no potential witnesses in Akram’s trial will be called to give evidence before the commission, noted Bell. She added that she plans to meet privately with victims’ families to explain some of the inquiry’s limitations.

Richard Lancaster, the lead counsel assisting Bell, said his team had sent dozens of requests to government and other agencies for documentary evidence, but the level of response “is not presently where we would like it to be.”

No testimony was heard or evidence presented on Tuesday, and the commission has yet to determine when it will next sit.

Albanese had earlier resisted demands to establish a royal commission, arguing the process would take years. That stance drew criticism from Jewish organizations and relatives of victims, who urged him to reconsider.

Australia
JNS Staff
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