Billionaire MacKenzie Scott discloses $5m donation to nonprofit funding anti-Israel orgs

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated millions of dollars to a nonprofit network that funds leading anti-Israel organizations, including groups facing congressional and federal scrutiny over alleged ties to terrorist organizations, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, disclosed sending at least $5 million to the Solidaire Network, which provides grants to what it describes as groups on “the front lines of social justice movements.”

Those groups include Students for Justice in Palestine, American Muslims for Palestine, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine are currently under investigation by both the U.S. House and Senate for allegedly coordinating with Hamas to organize anti-Israel protests in the United States. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called on the FBI to investigate the Palestinian Youth Movement in September, calling it “virulently antisemitic.”

Scott announced the grants in a Dec. 9 essay in which she wrote, “Votes are not the only way to show what we’d like to see more of in our societies.”