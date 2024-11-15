Borrell proposes to suspend EU-Israel political talks

Josep Borrell, who is to leave his post as high representative for foreign affairs and security policy at the end of the month, has proposed to formally suspend the E.U.’s political dialogue with Israel over the country’s alleged violations of human rights and international law in the Gaza Strip.

According to Euronews, which quotes diplomatic sources, Borrell will make the proposal at a meeting of the 27 European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

The proposal was first raised during a meeting this week of the COREPER, or Committee of Permanent Representatives, composed of the 27 E.U. ambassadors in Brussels and preparing for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

A decision on the suspension of the political dialogue with Israel in the framework of the E.U.-Israel Association Agreement would require unanimity among the 27 member states, which means that the proposal is almost certain to fail.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands are reportedly among the countries opposing the idea.

Last May, Spain and Ireland, two of the most anti-Israel countries in Europe, sent a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, demanding an “urgent review” of the E.U.-Israel Association Agreement over “human rights” concerns.

Borrell, who will be succeeded in December by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, tried to organize a meeting of the E.U.-Israel Association Council, “not to discuss business as usual” but rather human rights issues. He failed because of a lack of agreement among the parties on an agenda.

Last month, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called on the European Union to “review its trade relations” with Israel, following what he described as a “shameful” vote by the Knesset approving a law to ban the activities of UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinians, in Israel.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.