CAM meets Honduran president to fight antisemitism

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) made its first official visit to Honduras last week, meeting with newly inaugurated President Nasry Asfura to strengthen cooperation in combating antisemitism across Latin America.

Shay Salamon, CAM’s executive director of Hispanic affairs, discussed with Asfura the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism and invited him to the group’s Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism in the Dominican Republic this August.

Asfura, who has Palestinian ancestry and recently visited Israel, said on X the meeting aimed at strengthening the defense of religious freedom and fighting all forms of discrimination. Salamon presented him with a menorah as a gesture of friendship.

The visit, facilitated by First Vice President María Antonieta Mejía, also included meetings with National Congress President Tomás Zambrano and Israeli Ambassador Nadav Goren.