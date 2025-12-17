European Parliament observes moment of silence for Bondi dead

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, observed a moment of silence on Monday for the victims of the terrorist attack that jihadists perpetrated at a Chanukah party on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

“We were all shaken by the terror attack that took place yesterday at Bondi Beach during Chanukah celebrations in Sydney,” Metsola said during a speech about the massacre, in which 15 people were murdered and dozens were wounded.

“What should have been a moment of light, of gathering and of shared celebration for the Jewish community became a scene of brutal and mindless murder and violence,” she said, mentioning that a 10-year-old, Matilda, was among the victims as well as 87-year-old Alex Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor.

“Others are still in hospital, some in critical condition. They are all in our thoughts,” said Metsola.

She added, “And I also want to recognize that we would be talking about countless more victims today if it was not for the bravery of 43-year-old shop owner Ahmed [al-Ahmed], who unarmed, ran into the gunfire and disarmed one of the terrorists. He was shot and is recovering in hospital. He was really the light on that dark day.”

Lawmakers applauded the Syria-born greengrocer, who was shot several times in the shoulder.

The European Parliament “stands with the Jewish community of Australia and beyond. Antisemitism, religious hatred, violent extremism and terror have no place in our society, and we must do everything in our power to eradicate [them]. So while we mourn this story, Chanukah tells us that no terror can ever extinguish the flickering light in these days of hope,” Metsola said, before inviting lawmakers “to join me in observing a moment of silence for all those lost.”