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News   Antisemitism

Judicial probe against antisemitic Flemish columnist

The European Jewish Association’s civil complaint against Herman Brusselmans means the investigating judge has greater powers.

Aug. 30, 2024
Yossi Lempkowicz
Herman Brusselmans and Lena
Herman Brusselmans with his partner Lena, with whom he had a son in February 2023, Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: Dirk Annemans via Wikimedia Commons.

A judicial investigation has been opened into a column written by Flemish author Herman Brusselmans in which he wrote that the image of a Palestinian boy screaming for his mother lying under rubble infuriates him so much that he wants to “ram a pointed knife down the throat of every Jew he encounters.”

The public prosecutor of the East Flanders Province in Ghent confirmed the investigation into the article in the Humo weekly magazine to Belgian news agency Belga.

The investigation is a result of a civil complaint, which obliges the examining magistrate to conduct a judicial investigation. The complaint was filed by the European Jewish Association, a Brussels-based federation of Jewish communities across Europe, which announced earlier this month that it was taking legal action against Brusselmans for incitement to hatred and violence.

It had previously been announced that the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation, but because of the new complaint, a judicial inquiry has been set up. As a result, the investigating judge has greater powers.

The European Jewish Association is cooperating in its complaint with the Forum of Jewish Organizations (FJO), Jewish Information and Documentation Center (JID), the Israelite Congregation of Antwerp Shomre Hadass and the Belgian League Against Antisemitism (LBCA).

Lawyer David Szafran, who is acting for EJA along with another lawyer, Sven Mary, confirmed that the complaint has been filed.

“The investigation is now in the hands of the investigating judge, who will determine what to do. Previously, it was indeed an investigation following Unia’s complaint. Our complaint was formulated on the basis of incitement to hatred or violence, but I cannot give details about the content.”

Unia, an anti-discrimination public service in Belgium, filed a complaint because Brusselmans violated the anti-racism law with his column and incited hatred or violence against persons of Jewish origin. Brusselmans has not yet been questioned in the case.

Humo took the column offline, saying it had “never intended to hurt the Jewish community.”

Brusselmans announced that his words were meant “metaphorically” and that he did not want to incite murder.

At the end of the investigation, the file will go to the Tribunal Correctionnel (criminal court)'s Council Chamber, which will then decide whether there are sufficient reasons to bring the case before the court.

In an op-ed sent to the media, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, wrote: “No matter how much we all may cherish freedom of speech, and freedom of the press, this is absolutely and categorically not the freedom that Mr. Brusselmans was exercising. Instead, he used the cover of both to preach hatred, incite murder, and be antisemitic.”

The EJA head continued, “Herman Brusselmans, trying to hide behind these freedoms, insults us all by using both the privilege and the responsibility of these freedoms in the most sickening, psychopathic and antisemitic way imaginable, by saying that he wants to “stick a knife in the throat of every Jew he comes across.

“This abuse of fundamental freedoms is the core of our legal action against him, Humo magazine and the publisher,’’ Margolin wrote.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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