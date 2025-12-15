Murdered Sydney rabbi’s antisemitism plea to Australian PM revealed

Hours after Rabbi Eli Schlanger was murdered at Bondi Beach, Sydney during a mass shooting at a Chanukah event, a letter he had recently sent to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was revealed. In it, the rabbi made an impassioned plea regarding Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state and rising antisemitism in the country.

“As a rabbi in Sydney, I implore you not to betray the Jewish people and not God Himself,” wrote Rabbi Schlanger. “This land was given by God to Abraham, then to his son Isaac, and then to Jacob, to be the eternal homeland of the Jewish people. Throughout history, Jews have been torn from their land again and again by leaders who are now remembered with contempt in the pages of history.”

The rabbi wrote the letter following Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state and amid rising antisemitism in the country. “Today, you have an opportunity to stand on the side of truth and justice,” he continued. “By reversing this act of betrayal, you will not only honor the Jewish people and our heritage, but also stand with the word of God. If you choose this path, you will be welcomed home with open arms and even a warm Shabbat meal. I bless you in advance for having the courage to do what is right and to stand firm against this act of apostasy. In hope and prayer, Rabbi Eli Schlanger.”

Schlanger, a Chabad emissary in Sydney, had recently celebrated the birth of his son. He was responsible for a commemoration project for those killed in the 2021 Meron disaster, and had organized a memorial evening for emissaries murdered in recent years. According to Chabad, he did much to commemorate the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, and the security of the Jewish people was foremost on his mind.

“The bullets of the vile murderers reached him at an event he organized for thousands of Jews—but no bullet can reach the enormous light he spread. He was an angel who took to heart the loss of Jews everywhere,” according to Chabad.

“This is a very difficult day,” said Chabad spokesman Shimmy Segal. “I knew Rabbi Eli, a very dear man who just weeks ago celebrated his son’s brit milah [ritual circumcision]. “It’s very difficult to speak about Eli in the past tense. He was a living man, full of energy, who led the community and was a good friend,” he continued. “He was a guy with a constant smile, an accessible person you could always turn to, and a father to a wonderful family. His character was revealed in full force when he visited Israel just days after Oct. 7. He came on his own initiative to strengthen others, which speaks to a person who thinks only about how he can help others. Eli used to say a phrase that now takes on a chilling meaning: ‘The whole world comes to darken—we come to illuminate.’”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.