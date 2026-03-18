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Mor Shpaier

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Bondi
Antisemitism
Murdered Sydney rabbi’s antisemitism plea to Australian PM revealed
“As a rabbi in Sydney, I implore you not to betray the Jewish people and not God Himself,” wrote Rabbi Schlanger following Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state.
Dec. 15, 2025
Mor Shpaier
Netanyahu Budapest
World News
Breakthrough in restitution of stolen property to descendants of Hungarian Jews
A senior Israeli official said that the government is engaged in advanced negotiations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to achieve justice for Holocaust victims by returning their property to Hungarian Holocaust survivors who are still alive.
Apr. 10, 2025
Mor Shpaier
Jewish men pray in a synagogue in Tehran, Feb. 13, 2020. Photo by Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Why do Jews still live in Iran?
Despite heightened tensions with the West and strict Sharia laws, 9,000 Jews still live in Iran—and they have no plans to leave anytime soon.
Feb. 17, 2025
Mor Shpaier
The Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine is organizing extensive holiday activities. Credit: Jewish Community of Dnepr/Facebook.
Feature
Ukraine’s Jews prepare for Chanukah during wartime
Holiday kits are being distributed as communities plan central menorah-lighting ceremonies, despite Russian attacks.
Dec. 17, 2024
Mor Shpaier