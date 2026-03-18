Mor Shpaier

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
A senior Israeli official said that the government is engaged in advanced negotiations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to achieve justice for Holocaust victims by returning their property to Hungarian Holocaust survivors who are still alive.