More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Unpacking ‘Financial Times‘ claim that Tel Aviv’s high-tech boom ‘stokes inequality’

The OECD’s 2018 economic report on Israel confirms the NII’s conclusions, stating clearly that “in recent years, both gross and net income inequality have come down.”

Dec. 11, 2018
Adam Levick
From a “Financial Times” article (“Israel’s tech expansion stokes glaring inequality in Tel Aviv,” Dec. 11).
From a “Financial Times” article (“Israel’s tech expansion stokes glaring inequality in Tel Aviv,” Dec. 11).
Adam Levick
Adam Levick has served as managing editor of UK Media Watch, a CAMERA affiliate, since 2010.

An article in the Financial Times (“Israel’s tech expansion stokes glaring inequality in Tel Aviv,” Dec. 11) echoes a common MSM narrative about the putative relationship between wealth and poverty in Israel—one that doesn’t appear to be backed up by available economic data.

FT reports on “the wealth generated by Israel’s surging tech scene,” which, it notes, “employs one-tenth of Tel Aviv’s 4 million residents and has brought billions of dollars of investment into the Mediterranean beach town.” But this growth, the reporter argues, serves to “exacerbate” social ills such as “income inequality,” pointing to “some 15 percent of the workforce” who live “below the poverty line.”

At best, this is misleading.

According to the most recent report (in 2016) on “Poverty and Social Gaps” by Israel’s National Insurance Institute (NII), poverty rates in Tel Aviv are among the lowest in the country.

The graph shows that, beginning in the 2000s, when the city’s high-tech sector, which now represents 12 percent of Israel’s gross domestic product, began its remarkable growth, poverty rates have remained steady and have even declined in more recent years. From 2015 to 2016, it dropped from 12.5 percent to 10.3 percent.

As far as “income inequality,” while we weren’t able to find data broken down by city, in Israel overall, income inequality is—again, per the NII data—at the lowest rate since 2003—a result, NII asserts, of increased social benefits, higher wages and the fact “Israel’s economy has grown faster … than nearly any other in the OECD for the past 15 years.”

The OECD’s 2018 economic report on Israel confirms the NII’s conclusions, stating clearly that “in recent years, both gross and net income inequality have come down.”

Whilst the OECD report does note that as a whole, Israel’s rate of income inequality is on the higher end of the OECD average, there appears to be no evidence supporting the Financial Times’ claim that Tel Aviv’s high-tech boom is the cause of, or is exacerbating, poverty and inequality in the city.

Business and Economy
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard