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Alexandra Charitaki

Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers an address at Yad Vashem on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jerusalem, April 17, 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A reminder of the past, a call for the future
We must work to build a more just and compassionate world for all.
Apr. 28, 2023
Alexandra Charitaki