More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Amit Halevi

Amit Halevi

Amit Halevi is a member of the Israeli Knesset.

Hamas Terrorist Attacks on Israel
Opinion
The war with Hamas is a test of the West
The “Hamas is deterred” concept has evolved into the “head of the snake” doctrine that now guides the security establishment’s strategic outlook.
Feb. 4, 2025
Amit Halevi