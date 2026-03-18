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Andrew Gershman

The Transfer of Memory portrait display at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Credit: David Sherman/Transfer of Memory.
Features
Super Bowl travelers can learn stories of Holocaust survivors through ‘Transfer of Memory’
As thousands descend upon Minnesota for Super Bowl LII to see their heroes on the gridiron, some heroes they may not have expected to meet will greet them: Minnesotans who survived the Holocaust.
Feb. 2, 2018
Andrew Gershman