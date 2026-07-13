San Jose State graduate student charged in antisemitic bomb-hoax threats

A San Jose State University graduate student was arrested on a federal charge of allegedly making bomb threats targeting Jews and others on campus.

Ziheng “Tony” Fang, 30, of San Jose, Calif., made an initial appearance in federal court after being charged with false information and hoaxes. Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 5, 2025, he posted a message warning of a mass bombing and displaying multiple Nazi swastikas in a men’s bathroom at the public school.

Authorities said that a second message found at the same time referred to killing Jews, Muslims and Mexicans and used a derogatory word for East Asians, and referred to a “mass bombing” on Nov. 11 or 12. The defendant also posted or shared materials that were “anti-ICE, pro-immigration, anti-MAGA and pro-Palestine views,” according to a criminal complaint filed on July 9 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Campus police officers documented more than 20 similar threatening messages, which began in October. 2024.

Investigators allege that Fang’s fingerprint was recovered from of the Nov. 5 notices, that his campus key card records placed him in buildings before incidents requiring card access and that surveillance footage showed him entering or leaving restroom areas before several messages were discovered.

“University police and the college administration received multiple calls from people worried about coming onto campus because of the threats,” prosecutors said. “Campus buildings on the dates specified in the messages were described as ‘ghost town.’”

Fang was slated to appear in federal court for identification of counsel on Monday.