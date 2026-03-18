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Angel Mas

The flags of Israel and Morocco. Source: Gabi Ashkenazi/Twitter.
Opinion
For Spain, cooperation between Israel and Morocco is more of an opportunity than a threat
It would be infantile to see the emerging alliance of Jerusalem with Rabat, which has various ongoing disputes with Madrid, as a declaration of hostility on the part of the Israeli government towards Spain.
Nov. 24, 2021
Angel Mas