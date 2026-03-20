State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it is partnering with El Al to operate special flights for American citizens seeking to leave Israel, amid widespread disruptions due to regular missile barrages from Iran and Hezbollah targeting Israel.

According to a department fact sheet, nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to the United States have already returned more than 2,000 Americans, with seats offered at a “discount rate” and in some cases below cost.

The flights, which ran from March 16 to March 19, were designated exclusively for U.S. citizens and “at no cost to the American taxpayer,” the department said.

“After the launch of ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ the department offered charter flight options to thousands of Americans wishing to leave Israel to Athens and destinations in the United States, as well as ground transportation options to Egypt, with supply exceeding demand on nearly every chartered flight and bus,” per the fact sheet.

It lists additional options for American citizens, including limited commercial flights from El Al, Israir, Arkia and Air Haifa, and overland routes to Egypt.

The State Department said that more than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the conflict began.

The effort comes as the war, which began on Feb. 28, triggered attacks by Iran and Hezbollah and forced widespread airspace closures across the Middle East.