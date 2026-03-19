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Arizona county screening potential lawmakers for Jew-hatred

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.

Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Arizona county screening potential lawmakers for Jew-hatred

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Arizona State Senate chamber
The floor of the Arizona state Senate chamber at the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2023. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.

Those who threw their hats in the ring to replace a Republican state lawmaker to represent Maricopa County, Ariz., had to fill out a questionnaire that asked, among other things, how they would fight the rise of Jew-hatred since Oct. 7.

Taylor Kinnerup, outreach and communications lead for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, told JNS that Thomas Galvin, the county supervisor, “has been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief.”

The questionnaire, which Kinnerup told JNS the supervisor sent to “candidates who had a strong history of supporting law enforcement,” noted that in recent years, state legislators on both sides of the aisle have been accused, probed, decried or found guilty of “praising a white nationalist, Holocaust denier,” among other offenses.

“How can you assure the Board of Supervisors that, if appointed, you will not engage in disorderly behavior but will conduct yourself in a manner consistent with a proper code of ethics?” it asks.

Another question, which candidates are supposed to answer in 300 words or fewer, states that “Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, there continues to be dramatic increases in antisemitism, around the world and in Arizona.”

“The disturbing rise of antisemitism can be found in all segments of society, on both ends of the political spectrum. These attacks are waged on the internet or are further acts of physical violence,” it states. “Many Jews in Arizona are fearful, including college students who have been subject to abuse and vitriol. What will you do to combat and condemn antisemitism in our community?”

Candidates were asked to respond by 12:00 p.m. on March 16.

Joseph Chaplik stepped down as an Arizona state representative in the 3rd District on March 2 to run for Congress in the state’s 1st District. Kinnerup told JNS that the “board received three names from the local precinct committeemen, per state statute, to choose from to fill the vacated role.”

The board appointed Cody Reim, a small business owner, to fill the seat at the state House on March 17. Galvin called Reim “a principled leader who has proven he will stand up and fight for his community.” Reim too was asked to fill out the questionnaire.

In his answer to the first question, he wrote that “as a Christian, a husband to my wife for over 14 years and a father of four first-generation Arizonans, I lead my family by example and always seek guidance from my Savior.”

“These actions are not only appalling and immoral. They have no place in my life, society and especially not in the service to the people of LD3 and Arizona,” he wrote. “I can 100% commit to you and the board that I will remain focused, steadfast and will never be involved with any of these violations of ethics or misconduct.”

About antisemitism since Oct. 7, Reim wrote that he would fight Jew-hatred with “education.”

“We must know our history and the history of the Jewish community. I publicly condemn all acts of violence,” he wrote. “We live in the greatest nation on earth, founded on Judeo-Christian values. Our foundation is built upon the principles of open dialogue and public discourse.”

“Violence toward others is antithetical to this foundational principle,” he said. “I have always and will always continue to stand with our Jewish community and denounce violence wherever it occurs.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.
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