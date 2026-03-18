More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Anjalee Swamy

Anjalee Swamy

Anjalee Swamy, an IT professional, is the Arizona Chapter lead for HinduACTion.

Hindus Stand With Israel
Opinion
What do Israel, Yazidis and Hindus have in common?
We are ancient peoples with deep traditions, a peace-loving culture of tolerance, and a strong focus on family, community, education and hard work.
Oct. 7, 2024
Jake Bennett